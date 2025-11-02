Spirited West Ham grab 3-1 long-awaited home win over Newcastle

West Ham United bounced back from conceding an early goal to beat Newcastle United 3-1 on Sunday to claim their first home victory in the Premier League since beating Leicester City back in February.

West Ham started well and Jarrod Bowen hit a post in the fourth minute but Newcastle regained possession and went up the other end, where winger Jacob Murphy fired them into the lead.

Lucas Paqueta levelled for the home side with a dipping drive in the 35th minute, and Nuno Espirito Santo saw his side take a rare lead into the break after Newcastle defender Sven Botman turned the ball into his own net in first-half stoppage time.

Newcastle offered little in attack and Tomas Soucek bundled the ball home deep into second-half stoppage time to wrap up West Ham's first win under Espirito Santo and leave them in 18th place in the table on seven points, five behind Newcastle in 13th.