    বাংলা

    India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January

    Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Nov 2023, 05:50 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2023, 05:50 AM

    India will host Afghanistan for three Twenty20s in January, the first time the two sides will meet in a multi-match white-ball series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said late on Tuesday. 

    The series will begin on Jan 11 in Mohali before moving to Indore for a match on Jan 14. The final match will be in Bengaluru on Jan 17.

    Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns. 

    But they wrapped up the recently concluded showpiece event in India with four wins and sealed a place in the Champions Trophy by finishing sixth.

    India lost Sunday's 50-overs World Cup final to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India – Nov 19, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    World Cup triumph pinnacle of Australia's stellar year: Cummins
    Under Cummins, Australia retained the Ashes, won the World Test Championship Final, and lifted one-day cricket's ultimate prize
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - November 9, 2023 Sri Lanka players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Sri Lanka will appeal ICC suspension: minister
    The ICC, the sport's governing body, suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership citing government interference in cricket in the country
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India – Nov 5, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates with Mohammed Shami after the match
    South Africa put mauling by India behind them
    India dominated the game from the first ball as they posted 326 for five on a tricky wicket, before skittling South Africa for 83
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Oct 15, 2023 England's Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq
    Rashid backs England to bounce back from Afghan loss
    Afghanistan posted 284 before bowling out England for 215 to claim just their second victory at a World Cup

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps