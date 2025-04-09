State leagues prove to be talent hotbed for Indian Premier League

Players like Priyansh Arya, Vignesh Puthur and Digvesh Rathi all developed their skills in Indian state leagues

The new Indian Premier League season has had a distinctly local flavour so far with uncapped players overshadowing established internationals and highlighting the importance of lower level Twenty20 leagues in nurturing talent.

Priyansh, who dazzled during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) last year after hitting six sixes in an over and amassing over 600 runs in 10 matches, led Punjab Kings to an 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old scored a rapid 103 off 42 balls, including seven fours and nine sixes. He reached his century off 39 balls, the joint-fourth fastest in IPL history alongside Travis Head.

"I'm really in favour of these leagues. You see today Priyansh Arya, Digvesh for Lucknow - all these players who did well for the state league," Punjab batter Shashank Singh, who himself got a spot in the IPL on the back of strong domestic performances, told reporters.

"These are really good because you get an opportunity to play and these guys play with the Kookaburra ball, they (get to) play in those special situations.

"You get to know the character of the player as well apart from the skills, because skills obviously most of them have. But the mental toughness, the character, you get to see in these state leagues."

Digvesh picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches in the DPL last year and has made a hug impact for Lucknow Super Giants.

Ashwani Kumar, a left-arm seamer who took 11 wickets in seven matches in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 league last year, impressed on his debut with a four-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders last month.

His teammate Vignesh, who featured in the Kerala Cricket League last year, also made a successful IPL debut, returning with figures of 3-32 against CSK.

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer wants other youngsters to follow Priyansh's example, playing with confidence and contributing to team victories.

"The way Priyansh batted today was scintillating to watch from the outside. Probably, out of the world sort of innings," Shreyas said.

"When I had a chat with him in the last game, he was a bit timid in his decision-making against Jofra (Archer). Tonight, he was backing his instincts. It was free-flowing and that is the mindset I want in everyone.

"He kept on going, he was fearless and it was basically one of the top knocks I have seen in the IPL so far."