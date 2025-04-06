Barca refuse to dwell on disappointing draw, says Flick

The draw moves Barca to 67 points, four ahead of rivals Real Madrid who slumped to a defeat at home by Valencia

Barcelona missed the chance to extend their lead in the LaLiga standings after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis on Saturday, with their coach Hansi Flick saying they should move on following the disappointing result.

The draw moved Barca to 67 points, four ahead of rivals Real Madrid who slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home by Valencia earlier on Saturday, while Atletico are third on 57 points with eight games to go.

"We tried everything to win, but we couldn't do it," Flick told reporters. "We were unlucky in front of goal, but ... we played a good game.

"On days like today, when you don't manage to score, you have to accept it and see it from a positive perspective. I'm left with the fact that we tried everything and dominated the game."

Flick said that he thinks his team is looking great as they face the final stretch of a season in which they are bidding to win three titles.

As well as leading LaLiga, they are still in contention for the Copa del Rey and Champions League titles.

"We can be proud of what the players have done these last few games," Flick said.

"We are in the (Spanish Cup) final and, despite a draw, we have extended our lead on top. I'm happy, it's a fantastic situation."