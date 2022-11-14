    বাংলা

    Former Brazil coach Scolari retires from management

    He led Brazil to World Cup triumph in 2002

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 10:01 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 10:01 AM

    Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who guided them to victory at the 2002 World Cup, announced his retirement from management on Sunday.

    Scolari, who took over at Brazilian Serie A side Athletico Paranaense earlier May, made the announcement after they won 3-0 against Botafogo on Sunday in their last clash of the 2022 season, to finish sixth in the standings.

    "I'm retiring as a manager. I'm appointing (assistant) Paulo Turra to be the next manager of our team and I'll be the technical director," Scolari told Furacao Live.

    Scolari managed Brazil on two occasions -- from 2001-2002, when he took them to their fifth and most recent world title, and again between 2012-2014, winning the 2013 Confederations Cup.

    At club level, Scolari won the Copa Libertadores with Gremio back in 1995 and Palmeiras in 1999, as well as the Brazilian Serie A title with both of those sides, in 1996 and 2018, respectively.

    He also coached Portugal (2003-2008) and Premier League side Chelsea (2008-2009), among others.

    Latin Football
    RELATED STORIES
    Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - August 13, 2022 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram in action with Schalke 04's Malick Thiaw REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
    Thuram, Disasi complete France's World Cup squad
    The 25-year-old Thuram is the 26th player who will make the trip to Qatar, where France will be looking to retain their title
    Sri Lanka v South Africa -Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - July 23, 2018 - South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn (L) celebrates his century next to Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
    South Africa recall De Bruyn for Australia Tests
    The Proteas will be without regular number three Keegan Petersen, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury
    Imran, Sharif shower praise on 'brave' Pakistan after World Cup heartbreak
    Imran, Sharif shower praise on ‘brave’ Pakistan
    Pakistan’s lion-hearted effort to defend a subpar total received a blow when Afrid hobbled off the field
    Cricket - Cricket Australia - David Warner & Michael Clarke Press Conference - Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London - 13/6/13 Australia's David Warner during the press conference Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Adam Holt Livepic
    Warner considers Test retirement after next year's Ashes
    The Australia opener plans to continue playing white-ball cricket at least until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher