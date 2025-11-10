Hamza arrives in Dhaka to play against India in Asian Cup qualifier

Leicester City’s defensive midfielder Hamza Choudhury has arrived in Dhaka to join the Bangladesh national team ahead of their Asian Cup qualifier return leg against India.

Hamza was expected to land at noon but missed his initial flight. He eventually reached the capital later in the afternoon.

Bangladesh will host India at the National Stadium on Nov 18 in the third-round return leg of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Before that, the team will face Nepal in a friendly on Nov 13, with Hamza also set to feature.

The midfielder made his Bangladesh debut against India in Shillong last March, a match that ended goalless.

Since then, he has earned five caps for the national side, scoring twice -- once against Hong Kong in the qualifiers and once in a friendly against Bhutan.

Both Bangladesh and India are already out of the qualification race, making the remaining fixtures largely academic.

Still, the India clash has generated huge excitement among Bangladeshi fans.

The Bangladesh Football Federation confirmed that all tickets for the match have been sold out.