Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 14, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Chelsea stumble again in Champions League hunt with 2-2 draw against Ipswich

The draw pushes Chelsea into the last of the five Champions League spots

Chelsea stumble again in Champions League hunt with 2-2 draw agai
Premier League - Chelsea v Ipswich Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Apr 13, 2025 Chelsea's Pedro Neto in action with Ipswich Town's Julio Enciso Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters

Published : 13 Apr 2025, 10:13 PM

Updated : 13 Apr 2025, 10:13 PM

Related Stories
Barca beat Leganes to extend lead at the top
Barca beat Leganes to extend lead at the top
Flick to focus on recovery as Barca lead LaLiga race
Flick to focus on recovery as Barca lead LaLiga race
Arsenal held at home by Brentford
Arsenal held at home by Brentford
Abhishek writes own script in special IPL ton
Abhishek writes own script in special IPL ton
Read More
Students to retake Dhaka University's C unit admission test
Students to retake Dhaka University's C unit admission test
Bangladesh to send 21 July Uprising victims to Pakistan, Turkey
Bangladesh to send 21 July Uprising victims to Pakistan, Turkey
Police get instructions over ‘AL activists eyeing Dhaka trip’
Police get instructions over ‘AL activists eyeing Dhaka trip’
Real overcome Alaves after Mbappe sees red
Real overcome Alaves after Mbappe sees red
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More