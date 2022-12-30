How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record

Questions, however, have long surrounded the status of many of his goals, especially when compared to those scored by modern-day players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Almost half of Pele's goals came in friendly matches – including games as an army conscript - and some argue they do not carry the same weight as goals scored in competitive matches.

Barcelona celebrated in December 2020 when Messi scored his 644th goal for the Spanish club, surpassing the 643 competitive goals Pele scored for Santos. Two months later, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 768th goal, three more than Pele's total, including international goals.

Pele sent his congratulations to both players but his supporters still argue the Brazilian's goal haul is superior because in Pele's day friendly matches were much more competitive than they are today.

In the 1960s, South America's top players were rarely snapped up by European clubs the way they are today, and the top teams from each continent hardly ever met in competitive games. So when they did face off in friendlies they were serious affairs.

Starting in the late 1950s, Santos toured Europe and much of the rest of the world every year because foreign clubs would pay them big money for the privilege of seeing Pele and co up close.

The tours were punishing. Santos would sometimes play two games in three days, and with no time to train, rest or eat properly they often slept on overnight trains and survived on fruit and chocolate.

And yet still they banged in the goals, from Lisbon to Lyon and Birmingham to Buenos Aires.