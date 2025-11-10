Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Messi visits Barca's revamped Camp Nou, hopes to return

Barca have reopened the Camp Nou on Friday, 895 days after its closure

Messi visits Barca’s Camp Nou, eyes return
Argentine football player Lionel Messi reacts during the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida, US, Nov 5, 2025. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters

Published : 10 Nov 2025, 09:49 PM

Updated : 10 Nov 2025, 09:49 PM

Related Stories
BCB wants proof before acting on harassment claims
BCB wants proof before acting on harassment claims
City crush Liverpool as Guardiola marks 1,000th game
City crush Liverpool as Guardiola marks 1,000th game
Lewandowski hat-trick steers Barca to win at Celta Vigo
Lewandowski hat-trick steers Barca to win at Celta Vigo
Newcastle's miserable away form continues
Newcastle's miserable away form continues
Read More
ACC to charge Benazir over ‘illicit wealth’
ACC to charge Benazir over ‘illicit wealth’
Illegal immigrants not just ‘victims’: Italian ambassador
Illegal immigrants not just ‘victims’: Italian ambassador
Germany have only WC qualification in sight: coach
Germany have only WC qualification in sight: coach
Saudi doubles down on Israel terms before Trump talks
Saudi doubles down on Israel terms before Trump talks
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More