European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer

Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.

Reichart highlighted a report published in May by data and analytics platform Football Benchmark, which said only five of Europe's most valuable 32 clubs recorded a profit in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus were among 12 clubs to announce a breakaway Super League in April, 2021 but after a hostile reaction from across the game and from fans and governments alike the move promptly collapsed.

All six English clubs plus Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrew but Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have continued to push the idea.