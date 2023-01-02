    বাংলা

    Brazilian city of Santos bids farewell to 'king of football' Pele

    Pele turned the Brazilian coastal city into a byword for football brilliance during a glittering club career

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 12:52 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 12:52 PM

    The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for football brilliance during a glittering club career, prepared to bid goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake.

    A memorial will be held for Pele, who died on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer, at the Vila Belmiro stadium, the home of Santos Football Club.

    "The expectation is huge, the whole world will be here," said local fan Roberto Santos. "Pele needs no presentation. Pele for us is everything".

    Edson Arantes do Nascimento - Pele's given name - was born in 1940 in the small country town of Tres Coracoes, but moved to Santos in 1956 and lived there for most of his life.

    "Pele leaves millions of Santos fans across our country. He was the creator of Brazilian soccer," said fan Antonio da Paz, waiting outside the stadium for the memorial set to begin at 10 am (1300 GMT).

    Pele's body arrived under fireworks in Santos - a city of about 430,000 people - in the early hours of Monday from Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital. On Tuesday, a procession carrying his coffin will pass through the streets of Santos, ending at the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.

    Santos' press office said some 5,000 journalists from all over the world had been accredited to cover the wake of the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player, who also scored more than 1,000 goals for Santos.

    People started gathering outside the stadium on Sunday, taking pictures next to a statue of Pele.

    Street vendors were selling Santos and Brazil jerseys with his name. Inside the stadium, the structure for the wake was ready amid messages such as "Long live the King" and "The only man to stop a war."

    Several authorities are expected to attend the memorial, including newly sworn-in Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin - a longtime Santos supporter - and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

    Sao Paulo state military police said in a statement they had prepared a special operation called the "King Pele Operation" to ensure public order.

    "I'll be here all day, 24 hours, from 10 am to 10 am," fan Roberto Santos said. "Pele deserves it".

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Liverpool - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - Sept 7, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks on during the warm up before the match.
    Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp
    The Liverpool boss says a big part of his philosophy is not constantly questioning players by telling them that the club need other players in their position
    Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - Aug 22, 2021 Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match
    Lukaku hopes to convince Chelsea to extend his stay at Inter
    The 29-year-old is on loan from Chelsea and sealing a permanent move back to Inter could be difficult
    Tennis - WTA 1000 - Guadalajara Open - Guadalajara, Mexico - October 19, 2022 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her second round match against Russia's Liudmila Samsonova REUTERS/Henry Romero
    Wimbledon ban on players ‘changed nothing’: Sabalenka
    Wimbledon organisers banned players from Russia and Belarus last year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine
    Football - Ligue 1 - RC Lens v Paris St Germain - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France - Jan 1, 2023 Paris St Germain's Sergio Ramos in action with RC Lens' Brice Samba.
    Lens beat Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain
    PSG were without Neymar and Lionel Messi who is continuing his post-World Cup recovery

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher