Haaland frustration spills over after bad day at the office

City remained third in the table on 53 points, four behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal, but with a game in hand. They can climb to second with victory over visiting Brentford on Tuesday.

"If Haaland put away the chances we're not even talking about this," former City player Micah Richards said on Sky Sports.

"I never worry about Haaland, his mentality is completely different to most strikers in world football. He always gets an opportunity," he added.

"He misses a lot of chances...if he wasn't getting these chances, that's when I would be worried."

The 23-year-old Norwegian looked frustrated all game long, sending two headers over the crossbar before hitting a volley just wide. His best chance was a late unmarked close-range header he sent over the bar before burying his head in disbelief.

Many City fans around the world did the same.