Milan defender Walker has surgery after fracturing elbow

The timeline for Walker's recovery was not disclosed, but the club said that the operation was a success

Milan’s Walkter undergoes surgery
Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - AC Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 5, 2025 AC Milan's Kyle Walker applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters

Published : 09 Apr 2025, 03:58 PM

Updated : 09 Apr 2025, 03:58 PM

