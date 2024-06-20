T20 World Cup: Anything more for Bangladesh is a bonus, says coach Hathurusinghe

The Bangladesh coach says the Tigers will play with freedom when they face Australia, India and Afghanistan in the Super Eight round

The fierceness of Bangladesh’s bowling attack has allowed the Tigers to overcome the hurdles of the first round of the T20 World Cup and move into the Super Eight round.

But Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe is reluctant to speak of advancing to the semi-finals as the Tigers are ready to face off against tough opposition in Australia, India and Afghanistan. Instead, the head coach believes that whatever success lies ahead in the tournament will just be a bonus.

On Thursday, the Tigers will lock horns with Mitchell Marsh’s Australia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The Tigers will face India the very next night at the same location. And then comes a final battle with Afghanistan.

Naturally, progressing in the tough group will be quite a challenge. That is why Hathurusinghe does not want to put any additional pressure on his team. At a media briefing ahead of the match against Australia, the Bangladesh coach insisted they play freely.

“When we came into the tournament, our first target was to get into this Super Eight. So, I think we achieved that with great - what can I say - our bowlers kept us in the game. So, we played the conditions really well, used the conditions in our favour,” Hathurusinghe said in the pre-match conference.

“So going forward for us, being here, we're very happy to be here. And then anything from here for us is a bonus. So, we play with a lot of freedom. And we are going to challenge all three teams the best we can.”

Hathurusinghe did not clarify what he meant by freedom, reminding the cricketers of their respective responsibilities.

“Why did we start [playing] the game? For enjoyment. That’s why we do not want to grab that opportunity from the players. That doesn’t mean that they are licensed to do whatever they want. Each of them has a specific responsibility towards the team.”

“Definitely they have freedom and rights to enjoyment while playing for the country, club and even for a park. That’s why we have started playing. So the mantra of enjoyment will always be ahead. But everyone has to fulfil some responsibility towards the team."