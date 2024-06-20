Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 20, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

T20 World Cup: Anything more for Bangladesh is a bonus, says coach Hathurusinghe

The Bangladesh coach says the Tigers will play with freedom when they face Australia, India and Afghanistan in the Super Eight round

T20 World Cup: Anything more for Bangladesh is a bonus, says coac

Sport Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 20 Jun 2024, 12:09 PM

Updated : 20 Jun 2024, 12:09 PM

Related Stories
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Read More
Extreme heat kills hundreds, millions more sweltering worldwide
Extreme heat kills hundreds, millions more sweltering worldwide
Tk 262.15bn subsidies for LNG in 6 years
Tk 262.15bn subsidies for LNG in 6 years
‘Toofan' storms into Bangladesh cinemas
‘Toofan' storms into Bangladesh cinemas
3 children drown in Moulvibazar, Netrokona floods
3 children drown in Moulvibazar, Netrokona floods
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More