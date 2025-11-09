Kane nets late equaliser but Bayern winning run ends with draw at Union

Harry Kane headed in a stoppage-time equaliser to avoid Bayern Munich's first defeat of the season but a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin ended their record winning start across all competitions.

Union thought they had bagged their first ever win over Bayern with Danilho Doekhi's second goal in the 83rd minute but Kane headed in the leveller. Bayern top the Bundesliga on 28 points, six ahead of RB Leipzig, who lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim. Borussia Dortmund are third on 21.

Bayern, who had made it 16 victories from 16 games with a 2-1 win at Champions League holders Paris St Germain 2-1 on Tuesday -- a record for Europe's top five leagues -- looked to have run out of steam against the hard-working Berliners.

The result left them one win short of their own league record of 10 straight victories at the start of the 2015/16 season.

"It was a tough game. It wasn't our best game, but we stayed focused and managed to equalise," Kane said. "That's football, there are games like today where things go against you. We'll take the point.

"It would've been worse to go into the international break with a defeat. We can keep the momentum going with this draw. 16 wins in a row is incredible but now that it is over, it won't be the main talking point anymore. We move on," said the forward.

ANSAH EFFORT RULED OUT BY VAR

The hosts thought they had taken the lead through Ilyas Ansah's ninth-minute header but the fans were bitterly disappointed after the referee ruled it marginally offside following a VAR review.

They still had the upper hand and earned a deserved lead in the 27th when Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer let Doekhi's weak shot slip through his hands and under his body. It was the first time Bayern had conceded a first-half goal in the Bundesliga this season and the first time they had trailed.

Luis Diaz, who scored twice and was sent off against PSG, drew them level after playing a superb one-two with Josip Stanisic, sliding to keep the ball in play and curling a shot from near the sideline into the far top corner.

The Colombian should have scored again for the champions in the 45th after he was sent through by Kane but he missed the target with only the keeper to beat.

It was the hosts who scored again in the 83rd when Dutchman Doekhi volleyed in after Kane failed to clear a free kick. The England captain, however, made amends with his 13th league goal of the season to rescue a point for the visitors.