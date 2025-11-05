Home +
November 05, 2025

Arsenal beat Slavia 3-0 to go eight games in a row without conceding

VAR has prevented a penalty that could have ended Arsenal’s eight-game clean sheet streak

Arsenal beat Slavia to maintain defensive run
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Slavia Prague v Arsenal - Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - Nov 4, 2025 Arsenal's Max Dowman and Arsenal's Andre Harriman-Annous celebrate after the match REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters

Published : 05 Nov 2025, 03:58 AM

Updated : 05 Nov 2025, 03:58 AM

