Argentina cap Asian tour with 2-0 win over Indonesia

A long-range thunderbolt from Leandro Paredes and a second-half headed goal from Cristian Romero earned Argentina a 2-0 victory on Monday in a friendly against Indonesia, making it two wins from two for the world champions on their short tour of Asia.

The South Americans dominated an at-times scrappy match against a spirited Indonesia team who were energised by a rapturous crowd of 56,000 which cheered every pass, throw and foray into the Argentine half.

The visitors had the best of the early action, with Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Gonzalez both denied and Facundo Buonanotte squandering a chance after skipping around the advancing keeper.

They finally made their breakthrough in the 38th minute when Paredes found space and blasted into the top corner from 30 metres.