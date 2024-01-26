    বাংলা

    Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

    In a shock announcement, the German tactician says he is "running out of energy" after a glittering nine-year spell at Anfield

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM

    Manager Juergen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

    Klopp, who led Liverpool into the final of the League Cup on Wednesday, had informed the club's hierarchy that he would end his eight-and-a-half years at Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

    Assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz are also leaving the club at the same time, Liverpool said.

    "It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy," Klopp, 56, said on Liverpool's website. "I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

    "I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff.

    "I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

    "I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

    The German joined Liverpool in October 2015 and has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Carabao Cup - Semi-Final - First Leg - Liverpool v Fulham - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 10, 2024 Fulham's Bernd Leno saves from Liverpool's Darwin Nunez REUTERS
    Liverpool come back to beat Fulham in League Cup semi-final
    Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo scored three minutes apart as Liverpool fought back from a goal down to beat Fulham 2-1 in the first leg
    FA Cup - Third Round - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2024 Liverpool's Luis Diaz scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
    Liverpool strike late to knock Arsenal out of FA Cup
    Arsenal wasted a sackful of chances in the first half and were made to pay as Liverpool skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick glanced off the head of Kiwior in the 80th minute
    December 26, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
    Liverpool lead but Man City sniff chance as Arsenal drop ball in title race
    Despite seeing their midfield gutted in the close season, Juergen Klopp's Liverpool have turned things around with a quick rebuild and lost only one game this season
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain – Dec 23, 2023.
    Arsenal go toe to toe with Liverpool, top Christmas table
    Mikel Arteta's team have 40 points from 18 games. Liverpool are second on 39 points, ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps