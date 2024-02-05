    বাংলা

    Arsenal beat lacklustre Liverpool to close gap

    Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal an early lead with a cool finish in the 14th minute

    Published : 4 Feb 2024
    Arsenal spiced up an already intriguing Premier League title race as they beat lacklustre leaders Liverpool 3-1 to slice the gap to two points on Sunday.

    Arsenal deserved the points although they would not have expected a helping hand from an awful defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson which allowed Gabriel Martinelli to restore their lead in the 67th minute.

    Substitute Leandro Trossard then soothed any late nerves among the Emirates faithful as he secured the victory in stoppage time with a shot through Alisson's legs.

    Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal an early lead with a cool finish in the 14th minute but a Gabriel own goal on the stroke of halftime undid all of their good work.

    Heading for only their second league defeat of the season, Liverpool's frustrations boiled over as Ibrahima Konate was sent off in the closing minutes for a second booking after a foul on Kai Havertz.

    Arsenal's win lifted them to second on 49 points to Liverpool's 51 with both clubs having played 23 games. Champions Manchester City, who play on Monday, have 46 from 21 games.

