Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's highest paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary while Paris St Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.

Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi soccer club on a deal until 2025 after leaving Manchester United last year, earned $136 million with Forbes saying his annual playing salary went up to an estimated $75 million.

Ronaldo's contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($219.98 million).