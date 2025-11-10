No time for tests, Germany have only World Cup qualification in sight, coach says

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is in no mood to test anything in their remaining World Cup qualifiers and only wants to secure two wins that will punch their ticket for next year's tournament.

The Germans, who travel to Luxembourg on Friday before hosting Slovakia on November 17, will secure top spot in Group A and automatic qualification to next year's World Cup with two wins in their final two matches.

"We want to have a good balance (in the squad)," Nagelsmann told a press conference on Monday. "We want to cover every position double. The most important thing is... to be successful at these games, get the six points and qualify for the World Cup.

"We do not depend on other results, only rely on our team's performances. It is a good starting spot but we still have to make it successful."

Nagelsmann raised some eyebrows by ignoring VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, but said the door for the 24-year-old, who has five caps, was not closed for next year's tournament.

"I talked to Angelo. His development is going in the right direction," Nagelsmann said. "But on the six position with Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic, I see them slightly ahead at the moment. Angelo needs to continue his rising form. In March there is a new squad nomination. The door is not closed."

Nagelsmann had to replace Nadiem Amiri on Monday with the Mainz 05 player nursing an adductor muscle problem. Germany youth international Assan Ouedraogo received a late call-up to replace him.

Germany are in top spot in their group on nine points, ahead of second-placed Slovakia on goal difference. Northern Ireland are third on six, with Luxembourg last without any points. The group winner earns automatic World Cup qualification while the second-placed team goes into a playoff in March 2026.

The Germans -- four-time world champions -- are desperate for a deep tournament run and have set their sights on winning the trophy at the World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, after their disappointing first round exits in the last two editions.

"We don't have the luxury of another slip-up," Nagelsmann said when asked about their surprise 2-0 loss to Slovakia in September. Germany have since won their next three qualifiers.

"We have improved, as I said, the starting conditions... but still need to complete the task."