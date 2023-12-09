    বাংলা

    Ronaldo marks his 1,200th game in style as Al-Nassr bounce back

    Ronaldo celebrated his 1,200th professional match with a goal and an assist as he helped Al-Nassr get a 4-1 win over Al-Riyadh

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Dec 2023, 05:18 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2023, 05:18 AM

    Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 1,200th professional match with a goal and an assist as he helped his Saudi League side Al-Nassr to get a 4-1 win over Al-Riyadh on Friday.

    “Cristiano Ronaldo has now played in 1,200 professional matches,” the Saudi League posted on the X platform, as the former Real Madrid player moved closer to Peter Shilton who leads the list of male players with most official appearances.

    The 38-year-old Ronaldo opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark when he tapped in a cross from Sadio Mane, who had had a goal disallowed in the first minute of the game.

    The Portuguese strengthened his status as the league's top scorer with his 16 goals from the season's 16 matches and helped his team to bounce back following a 3-0 defeat to leaders Al-Hilal last Friday.

    "Three more points!" Ronaldo posted on social media. "Thankful to all my team mates who helped me reach my 1,200th match. What a ride but we’re not done yet!"

    Three minutes into first-half injury time, Ronaldo assisted on his countryman Otavio’s headed goal.

    Al-Nassr’s Brazilian Talisca netted twice in the second half, with a consolation goal from Al-Riyadh’s Andre Gray coming in between.

    Al-Nassr are second in the standings with 37 points, seven adrift of Al-Hilal, while Al-Riyadh are 14th with 16 points.

    Former England goalkeeper Shilton is acknowledged as the record holder for the most competitive men's professional games, though the total is disputed. Some statistics websites say the tally is 1,390 but Shilton himself, on his X feed, gives it as 1,387.

    RELATED STORIES
    Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023.
    Saudi Arabia urges US restraint as Houthis attack ships
    The Iran-aligned Houthis have waded into the conflict that has spread around the Middle East since war erupted on Oct 7, attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes
    Bangladesh businesses see possibilities of ‘huge Saudi investment’
    Businesses see possibilities of ‘huge Saudi investment’
    A Saudi delegation led by Minister of Investment Khalid A Al-Falih meets Bangladeshi businesspeople in Dhaka
    Saudi Arabia wins bid for 2030 world fair, beating Italy, S Korea
    S Arabia wins bid for 2030 world fair
    Riyadh won 119 votes, Busan 29 and Rome 17, results from 182 members of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) showed
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives U.S. President Joe Biden at Al Salman Palace upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jul 15, 2022.
    S Arabia puts Israel deal on ice, engages with Iran
    This is signalling a rapid rethinking of its foreign policy priorities as war escalates between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron