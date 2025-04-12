Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Alcaraz ousts Davidovich Fokina to move into Monte Carlo final

The two shars a warm embrace at the net and a laugh before Alcaraz praises his compatriot

Alcaraz ousts Fokina to move into Monte Carlo final
ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - Apr 12, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Manon Cruz

Reuters

Published : 12 Apr 2025, 08:38 PM

Updated : 12 Apr 2025, 08:38 PM

Related Stories
Eintracht draw 1-1 at Tottenham
Eintracht draw 1-1 at Tottenham
Sorting Liverpool duo's contracts soon would help season: Slot
Sorting Liverpool duo's contracts soon would help season: Slot
Late Cherki strike earns Lyon draw at Man Utd
Late Cherki strike earns Lyon draw at Man Utd
Liverpool's Salah signs contract extension
Liverpool's Salah signs contract extension
Read More
US excludes smartphones, computers from Trump tariffs
US excludes smartphones, computers from Trump tariffs
Doel Chattar poised for Pohela Boishakh 1432
Doel Chattar poised for Pohela Boishakh 1432
DU opens case over Charukola motif fire
DU opens case over Charukola motif fire
4 detained for attacking Bata shop in Pabna
4 detained for attacking Bata shop in Pabna
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More