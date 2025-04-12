Alcaraz ousts Davidovich Fokina to move into Monte Carlo final

The two shars a warm embrace at the net and a laugh before Alcaraz praises his compatriot

ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - Apr 12, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Manon Cruz

Carlos Alcaraz stormed into his first Masters final in 13 months when he beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(2), 6-4 on Saturday, but not before his Spanish compatriot saved five match points in a gruelling encounter.

Second seed Alcaraz found it difficult to break Davidovich Fokina, succeeding only three times in 19 attempts, and he also wasted three set points in an opening set that lasted over an hour.

Davidovich Fokina was imperious in his defensive game but Alcaraz lifted his service in the second set, in which he did not face a single break point.

"It's been a long time," Alcaraz said after reaching his first Masters final since he won at Indian Wells last year.

"I just had to be patient and believe that this moment was going to come again. Sometimes the people are not patient, they want me to make the final in every tournament."

The 21-year-old sealed the win with a sizzling forehand winner down the line to move into his first final in Monte Carlo.

The two shared a warm embrace at the net and a laugh before Alcaraz praised his compatriot.

"I think I played really good tennis from the beginning until the last point," Alcaraz added.

"I tried to take the chances he gave me in the match. He saved a lot of break points and match points, but I'm really happy... The most important thing is that I'm feeling great physically."

Alcaraz will play either Lorenzo Musetti or Alex de Minaur in Sunday's final.