Abused women find freedom in Kenyan village where men are banned

Since it was established over 30 years ago, Umoja has provided a refuge for women from the Samburu community and beyond fleeing female genital mutilation, domestic abuse or child marriage.

"I used to be mistreated but now I feel free," said 26-year-old Christine Sitiyan, a mother of four who abandoned her marriage because her husband physically assaulted her.

Losing hope in the relationship, she first tried to return to her home village, but the cattle used as a dowry to secure her marriage had been stolen.

"When I went back home, I was just sent back to my husband because my mum did not have the livestock to give back," said Sitiyan, who was adorned in a kaleidoscope of beadwork commonly worn by Samburu women. Her only option was to move to Umoja.