Why is Bangladesh still seeing a rise in violence against women?

Data from the National Emergency Service Number (999) show distress calls are on the rise. It has received 13,416 calls in the last eight months of 2022, compared to 12,169 throughout the entire year of 2021.

Distress calls showed an upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the authorities recorded 6,331, up from 3,115 in 2019 and 2,292 in 2018.

Calls to 999 show a disturbing pattern and corroborate the past data. Over 70 percent of married women or girls in Bangladesh have faced some form of intimate partner abuse; about half of them say their partners have physically assaulted them, according to a 2015 survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and the United Nations Population Fund.

“Nowadays, we have helplines which is a good thing. In contrast, 999 is just one helpline among many. So, the real picture is bigger. Many incidents continue to go unreported,” said Maleka Banu, general secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, an organisation for women’s rights.

WHICH CALLS ARE MOST COMMON?

In the last five years, 999 received 10,207 calls from all over the country related to violence against women. Out of those, it has received 3,552 calls in the first eight months of 2022 compared to 3,292 in the previous year.

What's worrying is that a total of 9,313 calls were about domestic violence by husbands in this period. Of these calls, 45% came in the first eight months of 2022.

Over the past five years, the total number of calls for rape and sexual harassment cases were 5,770 and 2,669, respectively.

The government and private sectors in Bangladesh have also been running numerous programs for many years to prevent acid attacks and the dowry system. However, people are still dialling the helpline about these issues.