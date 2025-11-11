Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

US Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn same-sex marriage right

The court turns away an appeal by Kim Davis, the former Rowan County clerk who was sued by a gay couple after refusing to issue any marriage licences

US SC rejects bid to overturn same-sex marriage right
Supporters of gay marriage wave the rainbow flag after the US Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the US Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry at the Supreme Court in Washington Jun 26, 2015. REUTERS

Andrew Chung, Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 01:59 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 01:59 PM

Related Stories
Read More
BNP warns govt over decisions beyond Charter
BNP warns govt over decisions beyond Charter
Chhatra Dal man found dead at Mohammadpur home
Chhatra Dal man found dead at Mohammadpur home
Law enforcers take firm stance over AL programme: Jahangir
Law enforcers take firm stance over AL programme: Jahangir
Finance ministry approves pay hike for primary head teachers
Finance ministry approves pay hike for primary head teachers
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More