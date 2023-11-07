Elon Musk's X restructuring curtails disinformation research, spurs legal fears

Social media researchers have cancelled, suspended or changed more than 100 studies about X, formerly Twitter, as a result of actions taken by Elon Musk that limit access to the social media platform, nearly a dozen interviews and a survey of planned projects show.

Musk's restrictions on critical methods of gathering data on the global platform have suppressed the ability to untangle the origin and spread of false information during real-time events such as Hamas' attack on Israel and the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, researchers told Reuters.

The most important method was a tool that gave researchers access to data about 10 million tweets per month. Twitter notified researchers in February it would end free academic access to this application programming interface (API) as part of an overhaul of the tool, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The survey of 167 academic and civil society researchers conducted at Reuters' request by the Coalition for Independent Technology Research in September quantifies for the first time the number of studies that have been canceled due to Musk's policies.

It also shows a majority of survey respondents fear being sued by X over their findings or use of data. The worry follows X's July lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) after it published critical reports about the platform's content moderation.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment and an X representative declined to comment. The company has previously said that nearly all content views are of "healthy" posts.

Musk's first year of ownership of X has been marked by advertisers fleeing the site, concerned that their ads could appear next to harmful content. X's US ad revenue declined at least 55% year-over-year each month since Musk's acquisition, Reuters previously reported.

The survey showed 30 canceled projects, 47 stalled projects and 27 where researchers changed platforms. It also revealed 47 ongoing projects, though some researchers noted that their ability to collect fresh data would be limited.

The affected studies include research on hate speech and topics that have garnered global regulatory scrutiny. In one example, a stalled project sought to study child safety on X. The platform was recently fined by an Australian regulator for failing to cooperate with a probe into anti-child abuse practices.

The researcher for the stalled project and several others who responded to the Coalition's survey requested to remain anonymous. An author of the survey said researchers may seek to avoid backlash from X or protect ongoing studies.

European Union regulators are also currently investigating X's handling of disinformation, which was the focus of multiple stalled or canceled independent research studies, the survey found.

The reduced ability to study the platform "makes users on (X) vulnerable to more hate speech, more misinformation and more disinformation," said Josephine Lukito, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

She helped conduct the research survey for the coalition, a global group with more than 300 members, that works to advance the study of technology's impact on society.

The survey was sent in mid-September by email to the coalition's members as well as email lists for other academic groups, such as experts focused on political communication or social media.

The EU's investigation of X, under new strict internet rules that took effect in August, underscore the potential regulatory threat to the San Francisco-based company. Any violation could result in fines of up to 6% of global revenue.