Bengal Water Machine: Bangladesh basin offers nature-based solution that rivals world’s largest dams

A group of researchers have empirically identified a nature-based solution, described as the Bengal Water Machine, to seasonal freshwater storage capture that rivals the world's largest dams.

The study showed that the collective operation of around 16 million smallholder farmers in the Bengal Basin of Bangladesh from 1988 to 2018 has induced cumulative freshwater capture which is 75 to 90 cubic kilometres in volume, or equivalent to twice the reservoir capacity of the Three Gorges Dam in China.

In 1975, researchers R Revelle and V Lakshminarayana proposed an alternative solution to freshwater storage in the River Ganges Basin in which incremental increases in dry-season groundwater pumpage for irrigation near river channels lower groundwater levels and enhance leakage under gravity of river flow during the subsequent monsoon.