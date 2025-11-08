Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA's double helix, dead at 97

His discovery of the structure of DNA, the molecule of heredity, ushered in the age of genetics and provided the foundation for the biotechnology revolution of the late 20th century

DNA pioneer James Watson dies at 97
FILE PHOTO: James D Watson, co-discoverer of the DNA helix and father of the Human Genome Project, stands inside a laboratory at the Baylor College of Medicine's Human Genome Sequencing Center in Houston May 31, 2007. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 08 Nov 2025, 09:50 AM

Updated : 08 Nov 2025, 09:50 AM

Related Stories
First draft of developing brain atlas unveiled
First draft of developing brain atlas unveiled
Read More
Iran plot to kill Israel envoy to Mexico foiled: US official
Iran plot to kill Israel envoy to Mexico foiled: US official
Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians hit record high in Oct: UN
Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians hit record high in Oct: UN
Argentina calls up Messi with Miami still in playoffs
Argentina calls up Messi with Miami still in playoffs
Man United out for redemption: Yoro
Man United out for redemption: Yoro
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More