Boat carrying 50 Rohingya lands in Indonesia's Aceh

A boat carrying about 50 Rohingya Muslims arrived in Indonesia's Aceh province on Thursday, a local official said, the latest in a wave of landings as hundreds flee desperate conditions in Bangladeshi refugee camps.

Miftah Cut Ade, a senior member of the area's traditional fishing community, told Reuters the group had arrived from Bangladesh, many in a state of exhaustion. Local residents had offered them food, he said.

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) could not confirm the arrival on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Hundreds of Rohingya Muslims have reached Aceh in the past few months, even as an untold number have perished at sea from disease, hunger and fatigue.