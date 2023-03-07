Thousands of Rohingya refugees homeless after Bangladesh camp fire: UN

More than 12,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees have been left homeless due to a fire that swept through a camp at Cox's Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh, the United Nations said.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said more than 2,000 shelters and over 90 facilities including hospitals and learning centres were destroyed in Sunday's blaze. More than one million Rohingya refugees live in camps in Cox's Bazar, most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

Bangladesh is investigating the cause of the fire, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said. "Once we get the report, it will be clear whether it was an act of sabotage or not," he added.