    Jatiya Party to take part in national polls on its own: Chunnu

    The party plans to field candidates in all 300 seats, says its secretary general

    Published : 22 Nov 2023, 11:34 AM
    Jatiya Party will participate in the 12th national elections but may not be a part of any electoral alliance, according to the party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

    He outlined the party's plans to field candidates in all 300 parliamentary constituencies for the upcoming polls during a media briefing on Wednesday.

    Expressing optimism about the prospects of a free and fair election, Chunnu emphasised that the party is gearing up to contest the polls independently, rather than as part of an alliance.

    "We have completed all the preparations for the parliamentary elections. We have received assurances from various sources, including the Election Commission, that the elections will be free, fair and credible.

    "Based on these assurances, Jatiya Party Chairman and deputy leader of the opposition Ghulam Muhammed Quader has decided to participate in the election. I am officially announcing the decision in accordance with the party chairman's instructions."

