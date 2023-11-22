Jatiya Party to take part in national polls on its own: Chunnu

Jatiya Party will participate in the 12th national elections but may not be a part of any electoral alliance, according to the party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

He outlined the party's plans to field candidates in all 300 parliamentary constituencies for the upcoming polls during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Expressing optimism about the prospects of a free and fair election, Chunnu emphasised that the party is gearing up to contest the polls independently, rather than as part of an alliance.