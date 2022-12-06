Hasina inaugurates Chhatra League’s 30th national council

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the 30th national council of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party.

Hasina arrived at the conference venue at the Suhrawardy Udyan at 11:15 am Tuesday. Afterwards, she hoisted the national flag, while BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee jointly hoisted the party flag with a rendition of the national anthem playing in the background.

Later, Hasina opened the session by releasing a pigeon. The party song of BCL was sung at this time.