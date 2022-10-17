Jubo Mohila League in doldrums for years: calls for new leadership ring out loud

The activists of Jubo Mohila League say the organisation has “slowed down” with no change in leadership in two decades despite two councils being held in the period. They want young leaders to take over.

Nazma Akter and Apu Ukil have been helming the unit of the ruling Awami League for about two decades and the supporters think the party activities have stagnated over time due to the “dominance” of the two leaders, both aged over 50.

When Nazma and Apu took office, they were much younger because Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina entrusted them with responsibilities.

“I have been in this organisation for so long, but I’m yet to get a leadership role,” a member of the organisation said, adding that many others are also capable of “running the organisation smoothly”.

Nazma, the president of the organisation, agrees.

“The Awami League has more affiliate organisations and new people should be put in charge. Those who joined in from Bangladesh Chhatra League should take priority and those who’ve been in different posts for a long time need to make way,” she said.

Two decades ago, the Jubo Mohila League started off with a 101-strong committee with Nazma as convener and Apu as senior joint convener. Later, Nazma was made president and Apu general secretary following their first council in 2004. And 13 years after that, in 2017, they retained their positions in the new council.

Claiming that the organisation is losing identity due to a slowdown in activities, a senior member of the organisation’s central committee said: “If they stay in leadership for 20 years, how will the other members be able to lead?”

Parveen Chand Mishu, the secretary of the central office, said: “We are part of the Jubo Mohila League and can surely hope to get to a better position through the councils.”

She fully supports the idea that someone new should take the reins. “We want those joining up with Jubo Mohila League after participating in student politics for a long time to be considered for leadership roles.”