Jubo Mohila League in doldrums for years: calls for new leadership ring out loud

The activists of Jubo Mohila League say the organisation has “slowed down” with no change in leadership in two decades despite two councils being held in the period. They want young leaders to take over.
Nazma Akter and Apu Ukil have been helming the unit of the ruling Awami League for about two decades and the supporters think the party activities have stagnated over time due to the “dominance” of the two leaders, both aged over 50.
When Nazma and Apu took office, they were much younger because Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina entrusted them with responsibilities.
“I have been in this organisation for so long, but I’m yet to get a leadership role,” a member of the organisation said, adding that many others are also capable of “running the organisation smoothly”.
Nazma, the president of the organisation, agrees.
“The Awami League has more affiliate organisations and new people should be put in charge. Those who joined in from Bangladesh Chhatra League should take priority and those who’ve been in different posts for a long time need to make way,” she said.
Two decades ago, the Jubo Mohila League started off with a 101-strong committee with Nazma as convener and Apu as senior joint convener. Later, Nazma was made president and Apu general secretary following their first council in 2004. And 13 years after that, in 2017, they retained their positions in the new council.
Claiming that the organisation is losing identity due to a slowdown in activities, a senior member of the organisation’s central committee said: “If they stay in leadership for 20 years, how will the other members be able to lead?”
Parveen Chand Mishu, the secretary of the central office, said: “We are part of the Jubo Mohila League and can surely hope to get to a better position through the councils.”
She fully supports the idea that someone new should take the reins. “We want those joining up with Jubo Mohila League after participating in student politics for a long time to be considered for leadership roles.”
Farzana Akter Suparna, central assistant secretary of the organisation, said: “I came to the organisation as a member with the help of Apu Ukil. We have to wait for the next council to get new leadership.”
AGING, NOT UNTANGLING
Nazma took charge of the Jubo League at the age of 35 years with Apu at 31 years of age. Both passed the age of 50, and so did vice presidents and joint general secretaries.
Almost a fifth of the 121-member committee is around that age and 17 others have quit politics. These senior members never attend any programme of the organisation either.
Members who moved from the Chhatra League to Jubo Mohila League are stuck in a limbo of unchanged leadership as they grow older, while those who are supposed to switch over to Mohila Awami League must wait for the next council to be held as well.
“We are also capable of leading the organisation as we have been here for 10-12 years. We’re also close to 50 years of age. When are we going to get a leadership role?” said one of the disgruntled vice-presidents.
The 55-year-old Nazma believes anyone crossing the age of 50 should step down from the positions at Jubo Mohila League.
“The Awami League has many other organisations. Why must we stay here? Members after the age of 50 must give way to others. Otherwise, no new leaders will get the responsibility,” she said.
Apu, however, said she was ill and refused to comment.
Mishu said: “The young people need to be put in leadership roles in the future, that’s what we want. A specific age limit is also desirable.”
WHEN IS THE COUNCIL?
A couple of months ago, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader directed the Jubo Mohila League to hold a council.
“I’ve instructed them to prepare for a council. They’ve asked for a schedule from the prime minister and it will be held when she gives the word,” Quader said.
Nazma said her organisation sent a letter to the Awami League office and the party chief Hasina asking for a date for the council to be held.
“We’ll hold a council as soon as the prime minister gives a date.”