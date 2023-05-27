Key takeaways from Gazipur election: A divided Awami League and an expelled leader’s high-stakes gamble

The Awami League has lost the Gazipur mayor election to a novice - the mother of its expelled leader Zahangir Alam - setting off a debate over how a 61-year-old woman, who joined politics weeks ago to save her son’s career, could defeat ruling party heavyweight Azmat Ullah Khan.

Former mayor Zahangir’s fanbase certainly played a role in the victory of his mother Jayeda Khaton. But analysts say other issues at play need to be looked at: the division between the Awami League’s supporters, the BNP’s absence, the electorate's sympathy for a widowed mother, Azmat’s weaknesses and Zahangir’s campaign strategy.

They also think the Gazipur vote has sent a strong message to the Awami League ahead of the next general elections, which is barely eight months away.

“It was an Awami League versus Awami League contest. The Awami League’s vote bank was split. Zahangir worked in such a way from behind his mother that I’ll say Zahangir is the winner,” said election analyst Abdul Alim.

“It was important that Zahangir was able to draw support from the voters. It’ll give the Awami League a message – the nomination process should be based on ground realities.”

The Gazipur city ballot was also the first among the five high-profile city elections before the parliamentary polls, slated to be held early next year, and the management of the electioneering in these polls by the Kazi Habibul Awal-led Election Commission will determine whether they are capable of running a more extensive show like the national election.

More than half of the approximately 1.17 million voters did not turn up to cast their ballots in the Gazipur city polls, a closely watched race, especially after the US State Department’s latest warning of issuing visa restrictions to people attempting to undermine elections in Bangladesh.

The ruling party sees the mayoral election to the city corporation as an achievement in staging free and fair polls.

“People are happy because the polls have been free and fair. The Awami League did not try to win by using force,” said the party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

ZAHANGIR’S BIG GAMBLE PAYS OFF

Zahangir was once a vice-president of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the Awami League’s student wing.

He burst into the spotlight in 2013 when he announced that he was running against Azmat, the Awami League’s chosen candidate, as an independent.

After much drama and a couple of meltdowns, Zahangir announced his plan not to compete against Azmat.

But it was already too late, as the withdrawal cutoff date had passed.

Azmat suffered a heavy defeat against a BNP candidate despite Gazipur having long been considered an Awami League stronghold. Zahangir’s silence during his campaign was thought to be one of the key reasons behind Azmat’s loss.

In 2018, Zahangir won the mayoral post with the party’s nomination after defeating his rival from the BNP camp. His huge margin of victory strengthened his political turf.

After he was expelled by the Awami League in 2021, he denied the allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu. The party reinstated him as a member in January under its amnesty scheme ahead of the general election.