BNP's Mirza Abbas shown arrested in 9 more cases

BNP leader Mirza Abbas has been shown arrested in nine cases filed against him with the Paltan and Ramna Model police stations.

On Thursday, two metropolitan magistrates heard Abbas's application to officially record his arrest in the cases, which relate to the killing of a policeman and an attack on the residence of the chief justice.

They will hear his bail pleas later in the day.

On Jan 24, Abbas's legal counsel Mohiuddin Chowdhury applied for the BNP leader to be shown arrested in the nine cases in order to apply for his bail.