EC starts verifying applications for registration of new political parties

A separate committee from the EC Secretariat has been constituted to scrutinise the applications, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Tuesday.



Objections have also been raised about some of the organisations that have applied for registration as political parties, along with calls to exclude any party whose ethos is in conflict with the constitution and the spirit of the Liberation War.



Among the parties that have already applied, some have not submitted the necessary invoices, while inconsistencies have been found in the list of names and titles of central committees provided by a few others. Some parties also lack a constitution as well as the paperwork to meet the minimum requirements for registration.

