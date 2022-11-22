    বাংলা

    EC starts verifying applications for registration of new political parties

    The fate of the 93 applicants will be decided some time in April or May next year

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 22 Nov 2022, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 22 Nov 2022, 06:55 AM

    The Election Commission has started going through the applications of new political parties that are seeking registration.

    Currently, 39 political parties are registered with the EC. After the verification process is complete, a few new parties may be added to the fold, which can then participate in the next parliamentary election.

    The fate of the 93 applicants will be decided some time in April or May 2023.

    A separate committee from the EC Secretariat has been constituted to scrutinise the applications, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Tuesday.

    Objections have also been raised about some of the organisations that have applied for registration as political parties, along with calls to exclude any party whose ethos is in conflict with the constitution and the spirit of the Liberation War.

    Among the parties that have already applied, some have not submitted the necessary invoices, while inconsistencies have been found in the list of names and titles of central committees provided by a few others. Some parties also lack a constitution as well as the paperwork to meet the minimum requirements for registration.

    Currently, the EC committee is checking whether the applications are supported by the correct information and documentation.

    "We have begun reviewing the applications. Efforts are underway to present them for the EC's consideration in a few weeks. We will check if the data and documentation provided by the applicants are in line with our prescribed checklist," said Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath, the convener of the committee.

