Attempts to disrupt election will have negative consequences, warns Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned that attempts to disrupt the coming general election will have negative consequences and urged the people to resist those who would stir unrest.

The Awami League president made the remarks after buying her party’s nomination form for participation in the 12th national parliamentary election. She was the first to do so, officially kicking off the Awami League’s attempt to win a fourth consecutive term in power on Saturday.

The prime minister said it was an auspicious day, and urged all candidates who wanted to run to collect their papers and take part in the polls. But, she warned those who committed arson attacks that their continued unrest would not lead to a good outcome.

“The people of the country will ultimately punish [these arsonists] and I call upon the people to do so. This is my message today – let no one disrupt this democratic process, which we have earned after much hardship.”

“Voting is the right of our countrymen. Through their votes, their preferred leaders will be elected to parliament, where laws will be passed and the state will be governed. This is the right of the people. The people will resist those who try to snatch these rights away through arson and I urge the people to do so.”

Hasina said she hoped Bangladesh’s development journey would continue uninterrupted at an unstoppable speed. She said the Bangladesh of 2041 would be a Smart Bangladesh and that her party had prepared the 100-year Delta Plan to ensure the country can hold its head high on the world stage.