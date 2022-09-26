Bypolls to Sajeda Chowdhury's Faridpur-2 seat on Nov 5

The Election Commission will hold a by-election for the Faridpur-2 parliamentary constituency on Nov 5. The constituency is currently unrepresented in parliament after the death of its previous incumbent, Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.
Electronic voting machines will be used to cast ballots while CCTV cameras will be installed at all polling booths, according to EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker.
Awami League stalwart Sajeda, also the deputy leader of parliament, died on Sept 11, aged 87. The Parliament Secretariat later declared the Faridpur-2 seat vacant on Sept 13.
The EC is required to hold elections within 90 days of a seat being declared vacant.
The date for the by-election was decided at a meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday.
According to the election schedule, prospective candidates have until Oct 10 to submit their nomination papers to returning officers.
The nominations will then be scrutinised until Oct 12, while the last date for withdrawing candidacy is Sept 19.