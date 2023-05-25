    বাংলা

    Zahangir alleges conspiracy to rig vote by delaying results of Gazipur mayoral polls

    The former mayor and expelled Awami League leader claims his mother has won

    Published : 25 May 2023, 03:27 PM
    Updated : 25 May 2023, 03:27 PM

    Zahangir Alam, an expelled Awami League leader and former mayor, has alleged a conspiracy to rig the vote by delaying the results in Gazipur mayoral polls. 

    Speaking to reporters around 8:15pm on Thursday, he claimed results collected by his supporters showed his mother, Zayeda Khatun, won the election with the table clock symbol. 

    “I went to the returning officer’s office. Why is he delaying the results? He must publish the results quickly,” he said. 

    “A third party, an individual, will try to rig the vote,” he added, demanding copies of printed results from the electronic voting machines instead of hand-written ones. 

    “My mother said she will save this city. Truth has prevailed, and falsehood has been destroyed.” 

    Official results showed Zayeda and the Awami League’s mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan were neck and neck in the early results before Zayeda took a slim lead.

