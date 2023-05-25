Zahangir alleges conspiracy to rig vote by delaying results of Gazipur mayoral polls

Zahangir Alam, an expelled Awami League leader and former mayor, has alleged a conspiracy to rig the vote by delaying the results in Gazipur mayoral polls.

Speaking to reporters around 8:15pm on Thursday, he claimed results collected by his supporters showed his mother, Zayeda Khatun, won the election with the table clock symbol.

“I went to the returning officer’s office. Why is he delaying the results? He must publish the results quickly,” he said.