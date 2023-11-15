Rizvi leads quick procession as BNP blockade resumes for 5th time

The BNP called for a fresh 48-hour blockade of road, rail and river routes across the country as part of its attempt to get the government to resign. The blockade started at 6 am on Wednesday and will end at 6 am on Friday.

As the dawn broke on Wednesday, Rizvi was seen leading a quick procession with 15-16 leaders and activists in Shahbagh around 6 am.

"The illegal government and the Election Commission have become desperate to hold another fake election. We heard that they have already arranged an illegal election," Rizvi said.

“We want to be vocal - this arrangement will never bring any benefit to them. People in Bangladesh will not accept this farce anymore. The struggle to re-establish democracy has reached its zenith. We need to be on the streets during this peaceful blockade. We must remember that our victory is assured."