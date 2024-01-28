Raushan Ershad 'terminates' GM Quader, Mojibul Haque from leading Jatiya Party posts

She also declared the 'reinstatement' of all party leaders who were dismissed or expelled by GM Quader and those who were kept out of the party committee. However, she said that the others can retain their posts.

A new national party conference will be held 'soon', she said.

The Jatiya Party leaders and activists in attendance greeted her words with thunderous applause.

Raushan's announcement stirs new drama two days ahead of the first session of the 12th national parliament.

Raushan, the wife of former military dictator HM Ershad and former leader of the opposition, got into a disagreement with her brother-in-law and party leader GM Quader ahead of the national polls. Quader did not nominate any of her supporters as candidates for the election.

bdnews24.com was unable to get any comment from GM Quader or Chunnu following Raushan's announcement on Sunday.

Rashid, who Raushan appointed as the party's general secretary, told the media after the meeting, "I will remain as general secretary until the next council. I will try to restore the momentum of the organisation. The council will be held in February or the first week of March."