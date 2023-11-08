1,696 arrested in 117 cases over political violence since Oct 28

In the 11 days since the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami rallies in Dhaka on Oct 28, the police have arrested 1,696 people for their involvement in acts of lawlessness and violence.

According to Additional Deputy Commission KN Roy Niyati, a total of 117 cases have been registered in Dhaka related to these incidents.

Law enforcers apprehended 696 people on Oct 28, 256 on Oct 29, 158 on Oct 30, 141 on Oct 31, 96 on Nov 1, 60 on Nov 2, 58 on Nov 3, 37 on Nov 4, 52 on Nov 5, 82 on Nov 6, and 60 on Nov 7.

The political temperature in Bangladesh has been rising in recent weeks as the BNP, the country's largest opposition group, continues to press ahead with its campaign to replace the Awami League government with a non-partisan one ahead of the election.