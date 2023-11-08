    বাংলা

    1,696 arrested in 117 cases over political violence since Oct 28

    In 11 days, law enforcers have taken hundreds into custody amid BNP and Jamaat programmes

    Published : 8 Nov 2023, 11:05 AM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2023, 11:05 AM

    In the 11 days since the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami rallies in Dhaka on Oct 28, the police have arrested 1,696 people for their involvement in acts of lawlessness and violence.

    According to Additional Deputy Commission KN Roy Niyati, a total of 117 cases have been registered in Dhaka related to these incidents.

    Law enforcers apprehended 696 people on Oct 28, 256 on Oct 29, 158 on Oct 30, 141 on Oct 31, 96 on Nov 1, 60 on Nov 2, 58 on Nov 3, 37 on Nov 4, 52 on Nov 5, 82 on Nov 6, and 60 on Nov 7.

    The political temperature in Bangladesh has been rising in recent weeks as the BNP, the country's largest opposition group, continues to press ahead with its campaign to replace the Awami League government with a non-partisan one ahead of the election.

    As part of its campaign, the BNP organised a mass rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Oct 28. But the event was marred by deadly clashes with the police, leading the opposition group to declare a hartal for Oct 29.

    They subsequently enforced a nationwide blockade from Oct 31 to Nov 2, with a one-day break. At the end of the shutdown, another 48-hour blockade was announced for Nov 5 and Nov 6.

    The BNP's call for a blockade garnered support from like-minded parties, and Jamaat-e-Islami, a long-time ally of the party, initiated a similar programme separately.

    The party is currently enforcing another 48-hour blockade, which will end at 6 am on Friday.

    Daily reports of vehicles being set on fire have marked the strike and blockade programmes, leading to property damage and loss of lives.

