BNP ally Kallyan Party to contest polls under new coalition

Ibrahim also urged the Awami League and the BNP to sit for talks, and asked for the international community’s help to organise a dialogue.



Formed during the emergency in 2007, the Kallyan Party had been in the 20-Party Alliance led by the BNP. It later joined the 12-Party Alliance.



Ibrahim said the newly formed Jukto Front has the preparations to field candidates for 100 of the 300 parliamentary seats in the election scheduled for Jan 7.



After he spoke at the press conference, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged in a statement that the ruling party is intimidating opposition parties or trying to lure them into the election.



“Bargainings like the ones at cattle markets are on to bring leaders from different parties to the King’s Party of the Awami League. Many patriotic leaders are being pressured,” said the senior joint secretary general of the BNP.



Asked for his comments about the allegations raised by the BNP, Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud told reporters at an event at the Secretariat that the ruling party was not pressuring anyone.



“Even many BNP leaders would have come had we created pressure,” he said.