Awami League candidate Azmat says he's confident of victory in Gazipur city poll

Azmat Ullah Khan, the Awami League candidate, expressed his satisfaction with the election environment and confidence about winning the Gazipur City Corporation poll.

”With deep faith in Allah, I would like to say that the boat symbol will win the election. The public will win by voting for the 'boat' and establish the city corporation free of corruption they [voters] always wanted," Azmat told reporters after casting his ballot at the Darus Salam Madrasa centre in Tongi at 8:50 am Thursday.

“You must have noticed the festive atmosphere in Gazipur regarding the city corporation election. Thousands of people gathered and queued at the poll centres in the morning.”