As AL-BNP standoff wears on, new parties spice up Bangladesh's pre-election drama

The focus of political enthusiasts is keenly set on the BNP's former allies who have distanced themselves from the alliance. Notably, Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a seasoned election observer, says that the election's true participatory nature hinges on the BNP's involvement, irrespective of the number of parties in contention.

PARTIES TEASE 'UPCOMING SURPRISES'

On Nov 19, the Trinamool BNP and BSP began the sale of nomination forms, while BNM started the process on Wednesday. According to the election schedule, the deadline for submitting nomination forms is set for Nov 30. Consequently, the parties have ample time to finalise their nominations.

Trinamool BNP's founder Nazmul Huda, previously a member of the BNP Standing Committee, served as a minister multiple times. After falling out with the BNP, he left and established his own party.

Trinamool BNP introduced its new committee on Sept 19, with BNP leaders Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and Taimur Alam Khandaker assuming the roles of chairman and secretary-general, causing a stir in the political landscape.

Taimur hinted at more 'surprises' on the horizon. Simultaneously, BNM welcomed four former BNP members, with its Secretary General Md Shahjahan alluding to a major surprise. He indicated that the BNM chairman would be a 'globally renowned' politician.

In another development, Bangladesh Kallyan Party Chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim quit the BNP alliance, citing their inability to sustain the antigovernment movement. Instead, he declared his intent to participate in the election and formed a new coalition with the Bangladesh Muslim League and the Bangladesh Jatiya Party, both former BNP allies.

Although the deadline for informing the EC about contesting the polls as an alliance platform has passed, Ibrahim expressed hope for a schedule change, a sentiment echoed by the regulator, which hasn't ruled out a possible adjustment.

TRINAMOOL CONTINUES FORM SALES, CANDIDATE SCREENING

As of Wednesday, the Trinamool BNP has successfully sold 310 nomination forms, according to Vice Chairman Salam Mahmud.

The party has already made preliminary decisions regarding the allocation of seats for its leaders.

Taimur is set to run from Narayanganj-1 (Rupganj), while Saifuddin is considering options such as Chattogram-2, Dhaka-14, or Chandpur-2.

"We'll file nominations for all of the 300 seats. None will be left out," said Taimur.

WHO’S JOINING BNM?

Established in 2021, BNM emerged as a political party with former MP Abdur Rahman as its convener and Md Hanif, a retired army major, as its secretary.

On Monday, former BNP lawmaker Shah Mohammad Abu Zafar assumed the role of chairman, marking his departure from the BNP. Zafar has brought three other ex-MPs into the fold of the new party -- Abdul Wahab of Jhenaidah-1, Dewan Shamsul Abedin of Sunamganj-4, and Abdur Rahman of Barguna-2.

The party's ambition is to nominate candidates for all 300 seats, according to Hanif, a member of the BNM standing committee.

Although Hanif is contemplating a run from the Sirajganj-2 constituency, he remains uncertain.

"I’m not sure if I can run for the seat even if I get the ticket. The Awami League is a large political party. We may not participate in the election properly if they have a good candidate. We’re not sure if there’ll be a level playing field for the election. We need to think about it."

However, Hanif refrained from disclosing the names of any additional BNP members joining BNM.

Meanwhile, BNM Secretary General Md Shahjahan remained tight-lipped about the 'big surprise' in the offing, emphasising that the new chairman will personally make the announcement.