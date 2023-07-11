EU delegation holds talks with Election Commission over Bangladesh polls

The European Union's Election Exploratory Mission has sat down with the Election Commission to evaluate the prospects of a fair and free general election in Bangladesh.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and two other election commissioners met with EU representatives at the watchdog's Agargaon offices on Tuesday. Charles Whiteley, the EU ambassador to Bangladesh, accompanied the delegation.

Earlier, the panel held talks with the Bangladesh Election Monitoring Forum (EMF) at the Delegation of the EU in Dhaka.

“We have shared what we observed during the recent [local government] elections in the country and also informed [the EU mission] about the capacity of the EC and the assistance given by the government,” Prof Abed Ali, chairman of the EMF, told reporters.