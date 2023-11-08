Rizvi accuses govt of creating ‘anarchy’ as BNP enforces fresh blockade

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi joined party loyalists in a procession in Dhaka to mark the start of a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade called by the opposition group.
Rizvi, who has been accused of coordinating party activities from a 'hideout', was spotted with 10-12 activists near the Uttara House Building area around 7:30 am.
The BNP's senior joint general secretary blamed the government for the ongoing 'anarchy’ at the end of the procession and urged everyone to stay vigilant.
On Nov 6, Rizvi led a group of about 30 leaders and activists near Khilgaon's Taltala Pallima Sangsad to press home the BNP's singular demand for the replacement of the Awami League administration with a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the upcoming elections.
He has been announcing party programmes virtually since the arrest of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
The nationwide road, rail, and waterway blockade, which began on Wednesday morning, will continue until 6 am on Friday.
The programme is being observed peacefully, Rizvi said.
"We have called for this blockade to ensure the people's voting rights. All BNP leaders and activists are participating in this programme with the general people. The government has created various forms of chaos and blamed the BNP for it.
"They put pressure on the party and tried to instil fear. Everyone must remain vigilant and cautious.”
Meanwhile, the police have maintained a significant presence outside the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan. The collapsible gate remains locked, and the footpath near the office is off-limits to the general public.
On Oct 28, violent clashes erupted between the BNP and the police in Dhaka during the party's anti-government rally, resulting in the death of a law enforcer and attacks on the chief justice's residence.
Following the violence, several senior BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul, were detained. Police were also deployed outside the BNP office.