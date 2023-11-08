Rizvi accuses govt of creating ‘anarchy’ as BNP enforces fresh blockade

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi joined party loyalists in a procession in Dhaka to mark the start of a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade called by the opposition group.

Rizvi, who has been accused of coordinating party activities from a 'hideout', was spotted with 10-12 activists near the Uttara House Building area around 7:30 am.

The BNP's senior joint general secretary blamed the government for the ongoing 'anarchy’ at the end of the procession and urged everyone to stay vigilant.

On Nov 6, Rizvi led a group of about 30 leaders and activists near Khilgaon's Taltala Pallima Sangsad to press home the BNP's singular demand for the replacement of the Awami League administration with a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the upcoming elections.