    বাংলা

    Rizvi accuses govt of creating ‘anarchy’ as BNP enforces fresh blockade

    The BNP leader led a procession on Wednesday to mark the start of another 48-hour transport blockade

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Nov 2023, 05:48 AM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2023, 05:48 AM

    BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi joined party loyalists in a procession in Dhaka to mark the start of a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade called by the opposition group.

    Rizvi, who has been accused of coordinating party activities from a 'hideout', was spotted with 10-12 activists near the Uttara House Building area around 7:30 am.

    The BNP's senior joint general secretary blamed the government for the ongoing 'anarchy’ at the end of the procession and urged everyone to stay vigilant.

    On Nov 6, Rizvi led a group of about 30 leaders and activists near Khilgaon's Taltala Pallima Sangsad to press home the BNP's singular demand for the replacement of the Awami League administration with a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the upcoming elections.

    He has been announcing party programmes virtually since the arrest of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

    The nationwide road, rail, and waterway blockade, which began on Wednesday morning, will continue until 6 am on Friday.

    The programme is being observed peacefully, Rizvi said.

    "We have called for this blockade to ensure the people's voting rights. All BNP leaders and activists are participating in this programme with the general people. The government has created various forms of chaos and blamed the BNP for it.

    "They put pressure on the party and tried to instil fear. Everyone must remain vigilant and cautious.”

    Meanwhile, the police have maintained a significant presence outside the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan. The collapsible gate remains locked, and the footpath near the office is off-limits to the general public.

    On Oct 28, violent clashes erupted between the BNP and the police in Dhaka during the party's anti-government rally, resulting in the death of a law enforcer and attacks on the chief justice's residence.

    Following the violence, several senior BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul, were detained. Police were also deployed outside the BNP office.

    RELATED STORIES
    Government is disoriented by transport lockdown, says BNP leader Rizvi
    BNP leader Rizvi says govt is disoriented by lockdown
    Rizvi, accused of running party programmes from a ‘hideout’, was spotted in a procession in Dhaka’s Khilgaon on Monday
    BNP will announce more protest programmes after blockade, Rizvi says
    More programmes after blockade: Rizvi
    The opposition leader alleges the ruling party is behind arson attacks targeting buses during the blockade
    BNP leader Rizvi says antigovernment blockade will be peaceful
    Blockade will be peaceful: Rizvi
    He calls upon party activists not to respond to “government provocation” during their next blockade starting on Sunday
    File photo: Mojibur Rahman Sarwar (third from left).
    Police detain BNP leader Mojibur Rahman Sarwar
    Sarwar, a former lawmaker from Barishal-5, was apprehended at a residence in Dhaka's Mohammadpur in the early hours of Friday

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine