Leaders rally for 'movement' but activists are losing heart. So what’s next for BNP?

After the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s failure to derail the Awami League’s campaign in the 12th general election, the party’s activists and leaders are staring at a future fraught with uncertainty and confusion.

As the BNP carries out assessments of its tactics and why its moves failed, supporters and activists are questioning when their protest movement will end.

The BNP’s woes have been apparent for a long time. The forestalling of the 2007 election, a state of emergency and two years of rule by a military-backed caretaker government led up to the 2008 polls which saw a landslide win for the Awami League.

The BNP has boycotted two of the three general elections since. The 2018 polls – the only ones it took part in – saw it suffer a historic defeat.

In 2014 and 2024, the party boycotted the polls and attempted to stop them from taking place. Both times it was unsuccessful. Since then, several senior leaders have described the decision to boycott the 10th parliamentary polls in 2014 as a ‘big mistake’.

BNP Vice Chairman M Hafizuddin Ahmed openly advised the BNP to take part in the election this time. Another leader, Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar, resigned from the BNP and joined the Awami League to run in the election.

“How many times should I stay out of the election?” he asked.

But the BNP remains adamant about not participating in the elections as long as the Awami League is in power.