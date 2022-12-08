US ambassador urges Bangladesh govt to probe political violence

The US ambassador in Dhaka, Peter Haas, has urged the Bangladesh government to investigate deadly violence during clashes between police and BNP activists in Naya Paltan.

In a statement on Thursday, Haas also urged the authorities to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

On Wednesday, a BNP supporter died in the clashes in Naya Paltan as police tried to remove the party activists who gathered outside their headquarters ahead of their planned rally for Saturday.

The BNP announced the rally to protest against price rises, intimidation of party workers and unconditional release of Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is out on suspended sentences in corruption cases.