    বাংলা

    US ambassador urges Bangladesh govt to probe political violence

    Peter Haas also urges the authorities to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 01:42 PM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 01:42 PM

    The US ambassador in Dhaka, Peter Haas, has urged the Bangladesh government to investigate deadly violence during clashes between police and BNP activists in Naya Paltan. 

    In a statement on Thursday, Haas also urged the authorities to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly. 

    On Wednesday, a BNP supporter died in the clashes in Naya Paltan as police tried to remove the party activists who gathered outside their headquarters ahead of their planned rally for Saturday. 

    The BNP announced the rally to protest against price rises, intimidation of party workers and unconditional release of Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is out on suspended sentences in corruption cases. 

    The Dhaka rally would cap a series of protests in major cities across the country. The BNP held the previous rallies in other parts of the country without any major incident, but violent clashes erupted in the run-up to the programme in the capital as the authorities and the party were at loggerheads over the venue. 

    The US Embassy extended its condolences to the families of those killed and injured in Dhaka. 

    “We are concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka and call on everyone to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation,” Haas said. 

    “We encourage government authorities to investigate these reports of violence and to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.” 

    The embassy earlier alerted Americans in Bangladesh to possible violence surrounding the BNP’s protests, especially the rally in Dhaka, with the next general election a year away. 

    The US, the UK, Japan and 11 other countries and the European Union said they want to see free and fair polls in Bangladesh. They issued a joint statement on Tuesday ahead of Dec 10 Human Rights Day, highlighting “the fundamental role democracy plays in protecting human rights and promoting development”. 

    The United Kingdom also updated its travel advisory on Bangladesh, saying potential disruption to transport, communication networks and movement around the city are expected along with possible violence on Dec 10.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rizvi among senior BNP leaders sent to jail over Naya Paltan violence
    Rizvi among 445 sent to jail
    A Dhaka court grants police two days to grill in custody 23 other BNP leaders and activists arrested over clashes with the law enforcers
    Ahead of planned Saturday protests, home minister warns BNP against rallying on streets
    Minister warns BNP against rallying on streets
    Asaduzzaman Khan says police were forced to fire bullets and tear gas and raid the BNP’s office as the opposition activists started throwing brickbats and bombs
    Tarique Rahman will be brought to justice, says Hasina
    Tarique will be brought to justice: Hasina
    The prime minister took a swipe at Western nations for clamouring about humanity and preventing corruption while sheltering convicted killers
    BNP activists torch benches and festoons on the road after police clashed with them outside the party’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022.
    BNP vows to go ahead with rally
    Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir refuses to hold the rally in the Suhrawardy Udyan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher